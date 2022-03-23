COVID-19 rates drop to new low in Olmsted County but for how long?

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Olmsted County reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a far cry from the rapidly spreading Omicron surge not only two months ago.
Mayo Clinic experts held a virtual roundtable to discuss what these low COVID levels mean for the future and why relaxed masking measures are not to be embraced.
Regarding future booster shots, Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccinologist at Mayo Clinic, said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will meet in April to discuss which age groups will be recommend to receive additional COVID boosters.
However, Poland said a new variant outside of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant could mean a new surge.
"The distorting effects of human behavior by eliminating masks and pretending the pandemic is over, that is almost a guarantee of seeing new infections, which leads to new variants, which can lead, depending on the variant, to increased transmission, increased illness," Poland said.
Olmsted County is currently an area of low COVID transmission and masks are elective.