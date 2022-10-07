COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a stable rate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hospitalizations from coronavirus infections are yet to see an increase this fall.
In the last two years we have seen massive surges in COVID-19 hospitalizations during the fall, but this year has remained level.
"Right now, we don't know if we'll see a big wave," said Olmsted County Public Health Epidemiologist Matthew Giljork.
While this is good news as we enter flu season, four to six Minnesotans are still dying on a weekly basis from COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
"We really would recommend that people get boosted because we want to make sure people are preemptive and get the protection that they can get before we see that increase in cases," Giljork said.
To learn more about the current COVID-19 situation update visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.