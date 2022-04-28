COVID-19 activity back at a 'high' level in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County has moved back into a “high” level of COVID-19 activity according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county says new COVID-19 related hospital admissions have increased to 10.3 per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.
“While we are concerned about the increase of COVID-19 in Olmsted County, we know we have the tools to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our community,” says Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) Director Denise Daniels.
Olmsted County highly recommends individuals consider wearing masks while in the high community level and welcomes the use of masks in local government buildings for whoever wishes to wear them. However, it is strongly recommended that unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals wear facial coverings in county buildings. Masks will also need to be worn by individuals 2-years-old and up for direct patient care services provided by Olmsted County Public Health Services.
County residents are also being asked to wear a mask indoors in public, get a COVID-19 vaccine and stay up to date with boosters, get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms, and follow the CDC’s quarantine and isolation guidance when ill with COVID-19.
“Our hospitals also have the availability to administer antivirals for severe cases of COVID-19,” says Daniels. “If you have COVID-19, you should talk to your health care provider about what options may be best for you.”
The City of Rochester says it is maintaining its current COVID-19 safety protocols in city operated facilities at this time per guidance from Olmsted County. Masks are not required at this time.