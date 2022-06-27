County Road 101 reconstruction project underway

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Med City drivers can expect some upgrades on Rochester roads as work on the County Road 101 reconstruction project gets underway.Monday marks the start of months worth of work which planners say is aimed at connecting 48th street to county road one and improving public safety.
The reconstruction project will also see a roundabout built at the intersection of County Road 1 and 101 as well as wider shoulders and a new concrete surface.
According to Olmsted County transportation supervisor Scott Holmes it will connect the southeast and southwest side of town.
Holmes says thousands of cars travel on 101 each day and the gravel road is due for an upgrade. While much of the project is focused on cars, cyclists also have something to be excited about.
"It's gonna have a bicycle trail all the way out from here through Gamehaven Park which is gonna be an improvement as well," says Holmes.
Holmes believes the reconstruction project will also shorten travel times for people who stop by the Shoppes on Maine nearby. The project is expected to be complete by November 1.