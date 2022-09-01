County Road 101 project nears completion in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - In Olmsted County a 10-ton roadway, multi-use trail, and roundabout are reaching the finish line at the intersection of County Road 101 and Country Road 1.
After being closed since late June the project is moving along smoothly according to the Olmsted County Public Works Department.
Transportation supervisor Scott Homes says the road should be ready for use on-time in early October with everything completed by November.
The intersection of CR 1 and CR 101 is receiving a roundabout which construction workers are putting concrete down on right now.
Holmes says CR 101 was a gravel road and has been one of the highest traveled roads for years seeing upwards of 1,000 cars a day so pavement was needed for travelers.
Holmes says the project will allow better access to shops and businesses in south Rochester.
He explained, "I think it's really going to spur some more traffic in the southern part of Rochester. You know, we've got shops on Main, there are a couple of car dealerships down here now. The people from southeast Rochester, towards County Road 1, Mayo High School, that whole area there, it's kind of a quicker way to get down south of 52 without having to drive on some main trunk highways."
Also included in the project are a multi-use paved trail with ADA compliant pedestrian facilities. There's intersection lighting with high visibility crosswalk markings.
The total cost of the project is $7.2 million dollars according to the county.