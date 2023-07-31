County fairs coming up in the month of August

We're moving right along through the summer and county fair season, and there are more fairs coming up during the month of August in southern Minnesota and North Iowa.
Freeborn County - Albert Lea, MN - August 1-6
Fair Website: https://www.co.freeborn.mn.us/490/Freeborn-County-Fair
Mitchell County - Osage, IA - August 2-6
Fair Website: https://mitchellcountyfair.org/
Goodhue County - Zumbrota, MN - August 8-12
Fair Website: https://www.goodhuecountyfair.com/
Mower County - Austin, MN - August 8-13
Fair Website: https://www.mowercountyfair.com/
Steele County - Owatonna, MN - August 15-20
Fair Website: https://scff.org/
Houston County - Caledonia, MN - August 16-20
Fair Website: https://www.houstoncountyfair.com/
Chickasaw County - Nashua, IA - August 31-September 4
Fair Website: http://www.big4fair.net/