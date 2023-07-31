 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County fairs coming up in the month of August

  • 0
County Fairs

We're moving right along through the summer and county fair season, and there are more fairs coming up during the month of August in southern Minnesota and North Iowa. 

Freeborn County - Albert Lea, MN - August 1-6
 
Mitchell County - Osage, IA - August 2-6
 
Goodhue County - Zumbrota, MN - August 8-12
 
Mower County - Austin, MN - August 8-13
 
Steele County - Owatonna, MN - August 15-20
Fair Website: https://scff.org/
 
Houston County - Caledonia, MN - August 16-20
 
Chickasaw County - Nashua, IA - August 31-September 4

Recommended for you