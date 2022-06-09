Country Thunder returns this weekend

FOREST CITY, Iowa - It's grown to be one of North Iowa's biggest events. Soon, country music lovers from near and far will converge on the Winnebago Rally Grounds for Country Thunder.
Lee Brice, Kip Moore, Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins, Lainey Wilson and Chris Young are just some of the names that will take to the stage this weekend, with festivities set to get underway on Friday. Early camping on the grounds is set to open at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Clearly, with many big name country artists coming to town, it's going to draw hundreds upon thousands of people for all three days of the festival. With that comes security concerns, especially following recent tragedies nationwide. Megan Benoit with Country Thunder says there are strong security measures in place, including a bag policy.
"You can't bring in a full bag. You can bring in a small bag, but everything else has to be clear. There's security searches, everything gets searched before. We do have a list on our website of things you can and can't bring, so that really helps speed the security process along as well, and to make sure that everyone's safe and comfortable here."
While fans are allowed to bring things like sunscreen and soft lawn chairs, items like fireworks, selfie sticks and weapons are not allowed in the festival bowl.
For a complete list of what you can and can't bring, as well as more details about this year's festival, click here.
Tickets are still available through participating Walgreens and Hy-Vee locations, as well as at countrythunder.com.