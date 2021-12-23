Country Club Manor neighborhood concerned over plans to build 3-story apartment building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Residents of the Country Club Manor neighborhood are objecting to the size of a 3-story apartment building planned to be built - saying it will not fit the neighborhood.
Titan Development plans to develop a 3-story building on a 2.3 acre lot located at 36th and Country Club Rd. in an effort for more affordable housing.
The proposed 72-unit apartment would be elevated to avoid flooding, along with driveway and parking spaces directly behind homeowners’ one-story homes.
Homeowners Steve and Terry Fields live directly behind the lot, they tell KIMT News 3 their biggest concerns are having no sunlight and no privacy. They also say it would bring more traffic.
Other neighbors KIMT spoke to say they are not against affordable housing, the issue is the size and proximity to the smaller single-family homes.
“Affordable housing - all of us neighbors are for that, we think the city of Rochester needs that - but they could've picked a much better area to put this in, rather than sticking this huge building into a 2.3 acre lot,” says Steve Fields.
Terry Fields adds, “We feel that this is getting pushed through because the city wants affordable housing, but let’s get realistic, you can’t cram a three story building on a tiny lot just to get your affordable housing.”
The neighbors want developers to reconsider an R-2 zone building which would allow for duplexes.
David, who’s lived in this neighborhood for 30 years says, “It could have been handled differently, life will change dramatically and no matter what we say or do, essentially, it’s going to happen.”
He says he has been reassured by the developer and council members that water run off is not going to be an issue - but he believes it will flood into his backyard.
David says ambient lighting is also an issue - comparing it to Friday night football in their backyards.
Another concern for the neighbors is property values are going to drop dramatically.
Karen and Dennis Noltee have been residents for 36 years.
“What if a three story project was going to be built within ten feet of their property line - how would they vote? And I'm afraid that’s not what’s going to be in their minds when they vote,” says Karen.
“I just don’t think that we should all pay for the price of having our neighborhood destroyed with a huge building being built right in our backyards,” she adds.
Neighbors plan to have their voices heard at the upcoming hearing on the project before a decision is made at the city council meeting on January 3rd.