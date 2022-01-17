Councilman Oballa Oballa on lessons from Martin Luther King Jr.

AUSTIN, Minn.- As the United States celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Austin City Councilman Oballa Oballa is reflecting on the lessons the civil rights leader imprinted on society.
Oballa, the first black elected official in Austin and youngest City Council member, said he remembers first learning about King in a refugee camp as a child.
An American teacher visited his camp for a week, teaching kids about King's big dream, Oballa said.
Now, Oballa is a parent and an elected official that has taken King's teachings and applied them to his leadership responsibilities.
"He always believed in doing the right thing at the right time and this was something that I carry in my leadership. When I am making decisions, I have to think about people because everything I do is not about me, it is all about the people I represent and also the generation that comes next to me and also for my children," Oballa said.
Oballa also said Minnesotan's should understand that King's message of unity should not only be applied during times of crisis.
"It is very important for Minnesota to know that we do not preach unity when it comes to when there is crisis and Martin Luther King died a long time ago before I was even born or before my parents were born, so it is something that we have to preach, especially to our kids because what comes next is the children that we are raising, the children that we are showing the way what will be a better way to make their world a better place," Oballa said.
King would have turned 93 on Jan. 15.