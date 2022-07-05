Could public restrooms be in the works for Peace Plaza?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester and local partners are exploring the idea of adding public restrooms to Peace Plaza.
With plenty of actives and events taking place downtown, such as Thursdays Downtown in the summer and Social-ICE during the winter, there's plenty of fun to be had.
However, with food and drink being a big part of those experiences the need for a public restroom downtown is becoming more apparent.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance says there are ongoing discussion with the city of Rochester to start a pilot program next summer offering public restrooms.
The RDA is considering providing free portable restrooms at an estimated cost of $40,000 for about 10-weeks during the summer to see how they're received.
With new activities taking place in the city center, like the RDA'S Fresh Air Fitness, it's becoming evident public facilities are an increasing need.
Executive director Holly Masek explained, "It makes downtown Rochester an even more accessible place for everyone. We want everyone with all backgrounds and all abilities to be able to use downtown and right now this is a pretty critical piece of infrastructure that's missing. "
The plans are tentative at the moment but if the temporary restrooms are well received there could be discussions about building a more permanent solution in the future.