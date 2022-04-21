Could legalized marijuana be Minnesota's future? And the impact it could have on local hemp farm

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - Governor Walz is saying recreational pot could be in Minnesota's future.
The governor issued a statement Wednesday saying it is time to legalize adult-use cannabis and remove weed convictions.
In Zumbrota, ‘Willow's Keep Farm' is a farm that cultivates cannabis sativa which contains much less THC than regular marijuana.
Owner, Ted Galaty says Minnesota has some of the highest costs for purchasing medical marijuana.
If it were legalized, he hopes it would lower the costs of medical marijuana.
“It’s a duopoly and it's been a duopoly since 2014 when the legislation was written into law. And that needs to change we need to open up more permitting for medical but also hopefully we move forward and legalizing soon here for recreational,” says Galaty.
He says legalization would allow them to apply for permits to be able to sell the plant and help more people.
“That will allow us to apply for those permits as a small business and small farmer - obviously we'd be regulated and controlled - but then we'd be allowed to sell these delta 9 THC products on a regular basis,” explains Galaty.
Medical marijuana in Minnesota is ran by two out-of-state companies that have control over product and price in the state.
Currently, possessing a "small amount" of marijuana is a petty misdemeanor in Minnesota.