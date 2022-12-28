Cost of electricity, water, and natural gas is going up in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – The cost of electricity, water, and natural gas will go up in Austin in 2023.
The Austin Utilities (AU) Board of Commissioners has approved the annual budget and says the reasons behind these increases include increased cost of material, increases in natural gas commodity, increases in pipeline transportation and issues related to the war on Ukraine.
Electric rates in Austin will see a 7% increase across all rate classes. AU says the average residential customer will see an increase of $5.05 per month, small to mid-sized business customers can expect to see monthly increases in the range of $9.69 to $172.80 depending on the size of their meter and usage. AU says a 15.6% increase in energy costs from its wholesale electric provider, caused by the high cost of natural gas to produce power, is driving electric rate increases.
There will be a 9% increase in water rates in Austin for all customer classes. AU says the average residential water customer will see a bill increase of $3.06 per month. Small to mid-sized business customers can expect to see monthly water increases in the range of $6.61 to $47.32 depending on the size of their meter and usage.
Austin Utilities say it will not be changing natural gas rates in 2023 but will use a Purchased Gas Adjustment mechanism (PGA) to address gas increases on a month-by-month basis. AU says increases will range from 9-12%. The average residential natural gas customer will see a bill increase of $4.25-$14.38 per month. Small to mid-sized business customers can expect to see monthly increases in the range of $16 to $639.38 depending on the size of their meter and usage. AU says an anticipated increase of 35-45% for gas transportation along with commodity costs ranging 30-35% higher are driving increases.
“Our team is constantly looking for ways to manage these costs, however the cost of the actual commodity we purchase to deliver to customers is very volatile. Increases in natural gas are impacting our rates as more energy is generated using natural gas as coal power plants are decommissioned,” says Mark Nibaur, AU General Manager.
To minimize the impact of natural gas commodity price spikes to customers, Austin Utilities says it will use several tools:
• A Natural Gas Hedge program that locks in cost for 65-75% of our anticipated usage.
• Two pre-pay gas transactions that discount the cost of natural gas.
• A plan to increase winter hedge by up to 90% on a month-by-month basis to avoid volatility.
• A Propane Air Plant that can displace natural gas load and avoid purchasing high-priced gas.
• A commercial gas interruptible program in which customers switch to an alternate fuel.
• Peak Gas Alerts to warn customers when costs are high, and conservation should be practiced.