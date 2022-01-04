Where can you get a COVID-19 test kit in north Iowa?

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're feeling under the weather, you may be considering getting a COVID-19 test. But where in North Iowa can you get a test and know the results in a short time?
One option is a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test that is administered through a saliva sample. The tests, which are administered through Test Iowa, can be done at home and are shipped to the state hygienic lab in Coralville.
North Iowa Community Action is one location where you can pick up a home test kit. Executive director Cindy Davis says being a destination for the public to get tested has been a huge need.
"We thought it was important to be able to help our community to have a site for them to go to. We assist people in need, and right now, COVID is a need, and being able to be tested is a huge need."
CG Public Health also has testing kits in stock, but you must call them ahead of time, as they currently do not allow walk-in test pick-up in an effort to mitigate COVID-19 risk. You can also go to testiowa.com and order up to 5 kids to be delivered to your home for free.
After labeling your sample, you are asked to return it through UPS. You must activate your kit through the QR code inside the kit before returning it. It may take two to three days before results come back.