You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow accumulations
of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph area wide
producing blowing snow due to new and already existing snow
cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero
central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in rural
areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wind
gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Where can you get a COVID-19 test kit in north Iowa?

  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa Testing - PCR

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're feeling under the weather, you may be considering getting a COVID-19 test. But where in North Iowa can you get a test and know the results in a short time?

One option is a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test that is administered through a saliva sample. The tests, which are administered through Test Iowa, can be done at home and are shipped to the state hygienic lab in Coralville.

North Iowa Community Action is one location where you can pick up a home test kit. Executive director Cindy Davis says being a destination for the public to get tested has been a huge need.

"We thought it was important to be able to help our community to have a site for them to go to. We assist people in need, and right now, COVID is a need, and being able to be tested is a huge need."

CG Public Health also has testing kits in stock, but you must call them ahead of time, as they currently do not allow walk-in test pick-up in an effort to mitigate COVID-19 risk. You can also go to testiowa.com and order up to 5 kids to be delivered to your home for free.

After labeling your sample, you are asked to return it through UPS. You must activate your kit through the QR code inside the kit before returning it. It may take two to three days before results come back.

Iowa Testing - PCR