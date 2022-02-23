Visitor restrictions to be relaxed at Mayo Clinic

Adult patients will now be allowed two designated visitors, who must be at least five years old and all visitors under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Mayo says two designated visitors 16 or older will also be allowed for the Family Birth Centers and overnight restrictions will be eased as well.
To protect the safety of staff, patients, and visitors, Mayo Clinic in Rochester says it will continue to:
- Ask all visitors COVID-19 screening questions at building entrances
- Require visitors to be masked at all times and comply with social distancing guidelines, even when alone with a loved one in a hospital room
- Provide education if a visitor is permitted for a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, including explaining to the visitor the risks of contracting COVID-19 and educating the visitor on the required personal protective equipment precautions