Two simple steps to order free at-home COVID tests

KIMT NEWS 3 - This week is the official rollout of the White House's initiative to mail four free at-home COVID-19 tests to the front doors of millions of Americans.
You start by going online to covidtests.gov and click the big blue button on the homepage. That will take you right to the U.S. Postal Services page to place your order for the COVID-19 tests.
All the information that's required is your name and your address. Once that's all filled out, you click "check out now" and you're all set.
It's that easy!
The orders should ship within 7-12 days.
There is a one order limit for each household and the tests are "Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests" which give you results in less than 30 minutes.
The tests work if you do or not have symptoms and whether or not you're vaccinated.
If you do have COVID-19 symptoms and your at-home test is negative, health experts still recommend to get an in-lab PCR test to make sure.