Starting Tuesday, Minnesotans can have rapid COVID-19 tests sent to their homes

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced a new program that will allow residents to order free rapid COVID-19 tests for delivery to their homes.
Two test kits will be available starting Tuesday that can be ordered through an online system.
To request your test, click here.
The state has secured 500,000 test kits that will be available.
“Our goal has always been to ensure that when Minnesotans need a test, they can get one quickly and easily,” said Governor Walz. “Even as case numbers decline, it’s important that Minnesotans test for COVID-19 if they are feeling sick. That’s why we’re continuing to work to make tests easily accessible – now and in the future.”