RSV cases increase early this fall, highest rates in young children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common virus that can be benign or immensely dangerous depending on who is being infected.
The virus causes inflammation of lung pathways that can induce pneumonia and other breathing-related illnesses, although for many it manifests as a simple cold.
The United States is currently seeing an unprecedented spike in infection rates among young children, particularly in those under the age of 2.
This comes as no surprise to medical professionals who are well aware of the risk of the virus being dangerous, and even lethal, know that young children and older adults are the most susceptible to being hospitalized.
Currently, infants that are only a few months old can be the most likely to contract infections, with rates soaring to highs that have not been seen this early in the year.
"We're seeing relatively high rates of infection occur earlier in the fall than usual," said Dr. Ninpunie Rajapaske, pediatric infectious disease physician at Mayo Clinic. "Typically, We don't see a lot of circulation of this virus until November," Rajapaske said.
With a spike in infections among young children, it is important to understand the symptoms. RSV can induce fever, difficulty breathing, coughing, wheezing, lack of appetite, and high amounts of fatigue, according to the Mayo Clinic News Network.
To learn more about RSV, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.