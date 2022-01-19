 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Across Much of Iowa Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause hazardous to
dangerously cold wind chills will affect much of the state
tonight into Thursday morning. An additional bitter cold night is
also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30
below zero this evening and around 30 below zero Thursday
morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Friday morning, wind chills will be
similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

RPT offers safe transportation during cold snap, offers new routes

When the weather starts to dip down into the negatives, walking and biking to your destination are no longer the safest option.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When the weather starts to dip down into the negatives Rochester Public Transit wants you to know you have a safe travel option.

The service has already continuously required riders to wear a mask and that will continue until at least March 18.

RPT also has advanced air filtration systems on buses to keep passengers breathing easy.

Communications coordinator Nick Lemmer says even during times when buses are busier like on colder days and when COVID cases spike - buses are still one of the safer places to be. 

Lemmer explained, "Obviously everyone is concerned about the spread of COVID - buses tend to be one of the safer public places you can be. Air circulates frequently, we have advanced air filtration, everyone tends to be masked, in most cases it's not terribly crowded. So, buses are by and large a safe place for people to be in public.".

RPT also has a program in place called Warm Place to Be which allows riders to escape sub-zero temperatures and ride the bus for free.

If you'd like to check out RPT new routes you can do so by clicking here.

