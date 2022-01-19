RPT offers safe transportation during cold snap, offers new routes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When the weather starts to dip down into the negatives Rochester Public Transit wants you to know you have a safe travel option.
The service has already continuously required riders to wear a mask and that will continue until at least March 18.
RPT also has advanced air filtration systems on buses to keep passengers breathing easy.
Communications coordinator Nick Lemmer says even during times when buses are busier like on colder days and when COVID cases spike - buses are still one of the safer places to be.
Lemmer explained, "Obviously everyone is concerned about the spread of COVID - buses tend to be one of the safer public places you can be. Air circulates frequently, we have advanced air filtration, everyone tends to be masked, in most cases it's not terribly crowded. So, buses are by and large a safe place for people to be in public.".
RPT also has a program in place called Warm Place to Be which allows riders to escape sub-zero temperatures and ride the bus for free.
