Rochester reinstates a city wide mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester City Council voted 6 to 1 to uphold Mayor Kim Norton's emergency declaration on Sunday.
In the declaration, a city wide mask mandate, which went into effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday, will last until Feb. 7 or when COVID-19 cases decline to an acceptable level.
Olmsted County currently has a positivity rate of more than 29%, despite a vaccination rate of roughly 80%.
Norton's emergency declaration is the second in less than a year, with the first being struck down by City Council in August by a 5 to 2 vote.
Ward 4 Council Member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said she supports the new mask policy because of current COVID case levels.
"We have been strongly encouraging since Aug. 19 but after nearly five months, we have a higher vaccination rate and we are in no better shape than we were on Aug. 19. This emergency order and the accompanying mask mandate, until possibly sooner than Feb. 7 may have better served us if it was offered to help public safety a few weeks ago but nonetheless, it is going to serve us to reduce infection rates as the virus peaks," Kirkpatrick said.
The emergency declaration also moves city meetings to a virtual format.