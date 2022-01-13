 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into
early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the
area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon
school departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is
expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible.
The winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to
15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The
wind will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow,
particularly in open, rural areas during the afternoon and
evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO
3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches.

* WHERE...Northern into Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Rochester reacts to Twin Cities requiring proof of vaccination in bars and restaurants

Would you be okay showing your vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test in order to eat at a restaurant or go to a bar?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Would you be okay showing your vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test in order to eat at a restaurant or go to a bar? It's what diners in the Twin Cities are now faced with.

Starting on Jan. 19 customers will need a physical vaccination card, picture of one or a negative COVID-19 test within a 72 hour period to get into a bar or restaurant.

The Twin Cities emergency regulation also includes ticketed stadium events with schools and hospitals being exempt.

In Rochester the idea of implementing a similar mandate was met with mixed reviews.

Graham Cameron from Rochester said he thinks it's a bit too late to implement the regulation at this point in the pandemic.

Cameron said, "It be kind of a good idea if it happened a long time ago but I think we're so far into the pandemic that it isn't going to make that much of a difference now, if that makes sense, plus you put the burden on the business checking for everyone's vax card."

However, Lennard Carlson from Kasson says he thinks it's an easy solution to help stem the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

He added "It's so easy. I mean everybody has ID cards around their neck to get into places so what's the difference having an ID showing you're vaccinated? If you go the shots there's a record of it."

Again, if you are headed to the Twin Cities with plans to go out to eat you can either show a business your physical vaccine card, a picture of one or use the state's Docket app as proof.

