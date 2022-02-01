Rochester mask mandate set to expire on Feb. 7

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The clock is ticking on Rochester’s indoor mask mandate with less than a week before the declaration of local emergency expires.
The mandate went into effect with city council approval on January 16. Starting on February 7th wearing a face covering indoors will no longer be required by the city.
The city council is able to rescind the mandate but with less than a week left that’s looking unlikely.
This most recent mandate was put into effect due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant in Olmsted County as case counts became higher than ever during the course of the pandemic.
According to the city that caused significant stresses for the local health care system.
Rodger Jorgensen from Eden Prairie says he believes mask mandates shouldn’t be enforced adding it should be a personal choice to wear a face covering.
He said, “Yeah, I think they should drop it. I think people should be able to make their own decision and if someone doesn't want to go restaurant because they don't have face masks they don't have to go either. Why force everyone else to wear one?”
KIMT News 3 did reach out to Mayor Kim Norton for comment on the looming expiration date. However, we’re told she’s waiting to share remarks toward the end of the week.