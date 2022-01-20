Rochester COVID-19 testing site sued by Minnesota Attorney General

ROCHESTER, Minn. - False and inaccurate COVID-19 test results are being cited as one of the reasons a pop-up testing site is being sued by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office.
The company, Center for COVID Control, opened a site in Rochester at the Northgate shopping center but it has since at least temporarily closed its doors.
One of KIMT News 3's reporters was there last Thursday, the day before the site closed, when there were around 10 other people getting tested at the same time.
Everyone at the site had to fill out a form asking for their drivers license and insurance information; then once that was done they were told to administer a nasal swab themselves.
It was a request that seem unprofessional and raised some red flags to patients like Olivia Bergen.
She explained, "They said we'd receive an email with our results within 3 hours and we never received any results even though it's been a month later. I've been to other testing locations that seem to be run more professionally and this just raised some questions for me."
Bergen was among those who submitted a sample for testing at the site in December. She has since filed a complaint with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office.
"I filed a complaint with them and just a few days later one of their investigators followed up with me and seemed to be taking it very seriously so I was happy about that," she said.
Attorney General Keith Ellison says it's important to take action to stop any fraudulent companies for taking advantage of vulnerable patients.
Ellison sad, "We announced recently that we're going to be taking enforcement action against these two companies that are Illinois based companies, Center for COVID Control and Doctors Clinical Laboratory, that collected samples from Minnesotans and failed to deliver results as promised."
The office says it's been gathering reports from Minnesotans who never received their results, were provided inaccurate ones or some who even received results without submitting a sample.
"It's important for people to be able to get a good and accurate test. It's important for them to get a test in a reasonable amount of time so this is why we're taking the action we're taking," said Ellison.
The attorney general is asking anyone who went to a Center for COVID Control pop-up location to contact the office by clicking here.
According to the Center for COVID Control website the company has plans to open once again this Saturday.