 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Olmsted County prepares for next wave of vaccines for kids but will parents want them?

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 vaccine for children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Another step in the fight against COVID-19 is here as advisers to the FDA have unanimously voted to recommend authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids as young as 6 months.

However, the question remains, will parents want to get their young children vaccinated?

A recent survey found just 18% of parents with children under the age of 5 will vaccinate their kids when shots are authorized. Another 38% plan to wait and see with 27% saying they won't get their child vaccinated, ever.

Olmsted County Public Health says it anticipates having vaccines ready for that age group but staff aren't anticipating a rush to get vaccinated, or a need for mass vaccination clinics, like there have been in the past.

OCPHS Nurse Manager Leah Espinda-Brandt explained, "Looking at some of the recent studies we know about 20-percent of families will say 'Yes, I'm ready to go.' Then another total of 60-percent saying, 'I think I'm going to wait a little bit of time but once I feel comfortable and I have my questions answered I'm going to vaccinate my children."

Pfizer's vaccine is a three dose regimen while Moderna's is a two dose.

The CDC is expected to follow the FDA with a formal recommendation over the weekend. That could mean shot may be available as early as next week.

Recommended for you