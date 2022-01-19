Nurses arriving around Minnesota this week to help short-staffed hospitals

ST. PAUL, Minn. - More than 100 nurses will arrive at health care facilities around the state beginning Wednesday to provide assistance for short-staffed hospitals.
Last week, Gov. Tim Walk directed $40M in funding to hire emergency staff for hospitals dealing with shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nurses will work up to 60 hours per week for 60 days to assist.
The first round of nursing teams will arrive at 23 hospitals this week. Another wave of an additional 100 nurses will arrive in Minnesota in the days ahead to support even more healthcare facilities.
“Our health care workers have provided superb care to sick Minnesotans throughout this pandemic. But now, the Omicron variant is causing cases to surge, in some cases sidelining our medical personnel,” said Governor Walz. “At this critical moment, when our doctors and nurses are asking for our help, we are providing it. More than 100 nurses will provide urgent care and relieve overworked staff at Minnesota hospitals right away, with more help on the way. As we confront the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead, the best way for Minnesotans to help our hospitals is to get vaccinated and get boosted for COVID-19, wear a mask in public, and get tested and stay home if you’re sick.”