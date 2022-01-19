 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills This Morning Over Northern Iowa...Expanding
Across Iowa Tonight into Thursday Morning...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees with gusty
winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero
through much of today over northern Iowa. In addition this
morning, the winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting
snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on
roadways. While winds will diminish, the bitter cold air will
expand across the state tonight into Thursday morning creating
hazardous to dangerous wind chills. An additional bitter cold
night is also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below
to 25 below zero through this afternoon and around 30 below
zero Thursday morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Shallow blowing and drifting snow will be
possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create slick
spots on roadways. On Friday morning, wind chills will be
similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Nurses arriving around Minnesota this week to help short-staffed hospitals

  • Updated
  • 0
Tim Walz.jpg

ST. PAUL, Minn. - More than 100 nurses will arrive at health care facilities around the state beginning Wednesday to provide assistance for short-staffed hospitals.

Last week, Gov. Tim Walk directed $40M in funding to hire emergency staff for hospitals dealing with shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nurses will work up to 60 hours per week for 60 days to assist.

The first round of nursing teams will arrive at 23 hospitals this week. Another wave of an additional 100 nurses will arrive in Minnesota in the days ahead to support even more healthcare facilities.

“Our health care workers have provided superb care to sick Minnesotans throughout this pandemic. But now, the Omicron variant is causing cases to surge, in some cases sidelining our medical personnel,” said Governor Walz. “At this critical moment, when our doctors and nurses are asking for our help, we are providing it. More than 100 nurses will provide urgent care and relieve overworked staff at Minnesota hospitals right away, with more help on the way. As we confront the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead, the best way for Minnesotans to help our hospitals is to get vaccinated and get boosted for COVID-19, wear a mask in public, and get tested and stay home if you’re sick.”

Recommended for you