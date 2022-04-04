North Iowa woman enters guilty plea for COVID-19 unemployment fraud

HAMPTON, Iowa - A North Iowa woman has pled guilty to COVID-19 related unemployment fraud.
Stephanie Mendenhall, 53, was convicted of four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy.
“t a plea hearing, Mendenhall admitted making false claims in the names of others, and depositing the resulting proceeds into her bank account. Mendenhall received fraudulent unemployment benefits paid through the states of Maine, Michigan, Washington, and Illinois, including benefits related to COVID-19 relief funds, to which she was not entitled. Mendenhall received at least $35,985 in false unemployment benefits,” the US Department of Justice said.