New mask mandate unlikely without City Council support

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Mayor Kim Norton said a new mask mandate is unlikely without support from the City Council, on Monday.
The discussion over a new mandate comes after the emergence and highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Currently, two Omicron cases have been reported in Minnesota.
However, Norton said local officials have also detected the variant in water test samples from southern Minnesota.
"To my knowledge there have been two Omicron cases confirmed in the state of Minnesota but we have been doing water sample testing in Minneapolis and even down here in southern Minnesota and that variant is showing up in the water testing. So we know that it is out there, we just do not have all of those people confirmed," Norton said.
Norton said she could impose an emergency three day mask mandate after the holidays, however she wants the measure to derive from the City Council.
For now, Norton encourages people to stay up to date on their vaccinations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone in Olmsted County to mask up in public, indoor areas.