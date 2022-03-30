Minnesotans can order COVID-19 testing kits right to their door

KIMT NEWS 3 - Minnesotans are now able to order free COVID-19 testing kits through a new online program, here, that Governor Walz says is to hopefully keep our state's positive cases on the decline.
These kits let people monitor their own symptoms right from home - and it's a pretty simple process!
In the box you'll have a COVID test card, a specimen collection swab, a tube with solution, and directions.
First you pour the solution into the tube and close that cap and get your swab ready. Twirl it around in both nostrils about five times in each. Then swirl it around your solution about fifteen times. Put three drops onto your test card and wait 15 minutes. And your results should be good to go!
"Anytime that we can increase testing in our community is good because then we have knowledge about whether or not people have COVID. Whether they have symptoms or if they do...it just gives that extra reassurance," said Olmsted County Public Health's Emma Diercks.
Each home is eligible for 2 testing kits.
While Diercks said it's unknown if these at-home tests will have an impact on positive cases, it is a step in the right direction towards monitoring ourselves when it comes to the spread of the virus.
"While this is a tool, our best tool continues to be vaccination. If you haven't gotten that vaccine yet or if you're due for your booster, definitely go out and get that. That will be your best protection," said Diercks.