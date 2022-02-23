Minnesota school districts begin receiving KN95 mask shipments

AUSTIN, Minn. - School districts across Minnesota are receiving shipments of KN95 masks from the Minnesota Department of Education.
The department is providing 55,000 to districts statewide.
The Rochester Public School District has yet to receive its shipment but the district told KIMT News 3 they're expected to receive around 11,000 masks and are working on coming up with a distribution plan.
The Austin Public School District has already received around 4,000-5,000 KN95 masks.
The district does have a policy in place that only recommends masks and executive director of organization development John Alberts acknowledges restrictions are loosening.
However, Alberts says with surges waxing and waning it's good to have a supply on hand in case there's another COVID-19 outbreak.
Alberts explained, "While we do know that we're seeing, at least in the Austin Public Schools a down tick in the number of cases, as well as we're seeing that nationwide. We've also been at this long enough that we know there have been a couple substantial waves of infection and so while I wouldn't necessarily say there's no benefit - we still have students and staff who choose to wear masks and this is a nice option for them."
The district says they're working on their distribution plan as well and will provide the masks to staff and students who need them in grades 6-12.
Minnesota school districts filled out a survey in late January for the masks during a surge in omicron - there's now been a decline in cases across the state.