Minnesota Rep. Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. – Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Hagedorn released the following statement:
"Last night I was informed I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I did receive the vaccination and gratefully I am experiencing very mild symptoms. Given my current circumstances and treatment for kidney cancer, doctors are taking every precaution to ensure a complete recovery and have requested that I receive observation and treatment at the Mayo Clinic. I will work with the professionals at Mayo until it is safe for me to return to my home in Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington.”
“Today’s news will not stop me from fighting for America and the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Thanks to all who have offered their encouragement, prayers, and understanding.”