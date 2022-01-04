You are the owner of this article.
...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph
area wide producing blowing snow due to new and already
existing snow cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and
20s below zero central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in
rural areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around
unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Minnesota Rep. Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Jim Hagedorn.jpg

MANKATO, Minn. – Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hagedorn released the following statement:

"Last night I was informed I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I did receive the vaccination and gratefully I am experiencing very mild symptoms. Given my current circumstances and treatment for kidney cancer, doctors are taking every precaution to ensure a complete recovery and have requested that I receive observation and treatment at the Mayo Clinic. I will work with the professionals at Mayo until it is safe for me to return to my home in Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington.”

“Today’s news will not stop me from fighting for America and the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Thanks to all who have offered their encouragement, prayers, and understanding.”

 

