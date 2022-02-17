Minnesota getting more than 340,000 free at-home COVID test kits

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 347,000 free at-home rapid COVID tests are being distributed across Minnesota this week.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the antigen test kits are going to local public health agencies, tribal health, food shelves, and MDH COVID-19 Community Coordinators. The MDH says each kit contains two tests.
“Rapid testing is a key tool Minnesotans can use to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 to their families and their communities. Even as transmission rates go down, it’s important that Minnesotans use resources like rapid testing if they feel sick,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “By partnering with community groups and local health agencies, we’re making it easier for vulnerable Minnesotans to get the resources they need to continue staying safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
This week’s disbursement comes after an initial distribution of 150,000 test kits to community groups in January. In addition to this community partnership, MDH says it has secured 3.6 million rapid tests for schools to provide to students, staff, and teachers to monitor symptoms at home and stay safe in the classroom. The state has also secured 550,000 rapid tests to distribute through child care facilities.