Mayo Clinic to change visitor policies for those with COVID-19 starting Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Visitor policies at Mayo Clinic will change Wednesday, meaning patients who are positive for COVID-19 will be allowed two visitors age 16 or older designated on their visitor list.
"The changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccinations, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Safety remains Mayo Clinic's primary focus and will continue to require visitors to be masked at all times and provide education if a visitor is permitted for a patient who is positive for COVID-19," Mayo said in a statement.
"The care team will explain to the visitor the risks of contracting COVID-19 and educate the visitor on the required personal protective equipment precautions."