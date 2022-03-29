Mayo Clinic Expert: 4th vaccine dose an important opportunity for immunocompromised Americans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With millions of Americans now cleared for another coronavirus vaccine booster, experts say one group could benefit the most from an extra shot.
Today the FDA authorized a fourth dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for Americans ages 50 and older. The group is eligible to roll up their sleeves if they're four months out from their most recent booster.
While COVID cases have dropped nationwide since the winter Omicron surge, an offshoot of the virus is driving increased positivity rates overseas. Meanwhile, vaccination rates have stalled in the U.S., with around half of eligible Americans yet to receive their first booster dose.
Dr. Melanie Swift of Mayo Clinic's Division of Public Health, Infectious Disease, and Occupational Medicine says expanded the newly-expanded vaccine access will be an important opportunity for one group in specific.
"Immunocompromised people, who have been living a pretty sheltered life throughout the entire pandemic, they're hoping that they can come out and join society again as well, and this extra booster does give them a bit more protection that would be worth taking, particularly if they haven't recently had a COVID infection," Dr. Swift told KIMT.
There's still limited evidence to suggest how much protection a fourth vaccine dose could offer. Dr. Swift says this new round of boosters is likely to be less critical for adults who are already well protected.
"This current fourth booster is likely to be stated by the CDC as something that Americans may take, but not that every American should take, because we have seen that, especially among healthy healthcare workers, that the fourth dose is of really diminishing return for them at this point." Dr. Swift continued, " they're probably already well protected against getting severe illness or hospitalization from their earlier original dose and their booster. But where we do see that this is important for people to take are those people that are more vulnerable, either because they're immunocompromised, or they're elderly, or they have other high-risk conditions."
The latest booster expansion may not be the last. The FDA advisory panel is set to hold a public meeting next week to discuss whether everyone will eventually need a fourth dose of the original COVID vaccine, or an updated shot.