Mayo Clinic easing visitor restrictions for Rochester campus beginning Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The number of visitors allowed for patients in inpatient facilities at Mayo Clinic in Rochester will change starting Thursday.
The number of visitors for adult and pediatric inpatients will change to allow two visitors at a time, up to a maximum of five different visitors during a patient's hospital stay.
Visitors will need to be at least five years old and an adult needs to be with visitors under 16.
While restrictions are easing, Mayo Clinic is still vigilant against COVID-19.
Mayo Clinic’s director of vaccine research remains concerned about new variants - which could develop in Europe and a shortage of federal funding to purchase booster shots.
“You put all those factors together - and if a new variant were to take off, we would be in a very bad wave,” says Gregory Poland, M.D.
Despite the new visitor rules safety measures such as masking and social distancing will remain in place.
Paul Mueller, M.D., and Vice President of Mayo Clinic Health System for the southwest Wisconsin region said the following:
“You still have to wear a mask and social distance - which makes sense because if you're going to pick a place where there's a reservoir of COVID, it's probably in hospitals. So we're still very careful.”
Some overnight restrictions will be eased as well. Adult patients may be granted two overnight visitors ages five and older at the discretion of the care team.