Mayo Clinic: About 1 percent of staff released due to not complying with vaccine deadline

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic said Tuesday that approximately one percent of its staff across all locations will be released from employment due to its required vaccination program.
The deadline for Mayo employees to become compliant with the required vaccination was Monday. That meant that staff was required by then to receive at least one dose and not be overdue for a second shot. Only medical or religious exemptions were granted.
Mayo said Tuesday that nearly 99 percent of staff are compliant with the vaccine requirement.
“This is comparable to what other health care organizations have experienced in implementing similar vaccine requirement programs. The majority of medical or religious exemption requests were granted,” Mayo said in a statement to KIMT.
You can read the rest of the statement below:
“While Mayo Clinic is saddened to lose valuable employees, we need to take all steps necessary to keep our patients, workforce, visitors and communities safe. If individuals released from employment choose to get vaccinated at a later date, the opportunity exists for them to apply and return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings.
Based on science and data, it's clear that vaccination keeps people out of the hospital and saves lives. That’s true for everyone in our communities – and it’s especially true for the many patients with serious or complex diseases who seek care at Mayo Clinic each day.
Mayo Clinic is deeply grateful to our staff who are working tirelessly and showing tremendous dedication to delivering the highest level of care to our patients in extremely challenging circumstances. With the rising wave of infections from the omicron variant, Mayo Clinic also urges all who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible. And if you are eligible for a booster, Mayo Clinic urges you to get a booster as soon as possible to help protect your health and the health of everyone around you.”