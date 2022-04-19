Masks no longer required on Rochester, Mason City Public Transit

Masks are no longer required on Rochester and Mason City Public Transit, the cities announced Tuesday.
The move comes alongside a ruling by the U.S. District Court in Florida requiring that said masks on public transportation conveyances and at public transportation hubs is no longer in effect.
Rochester Public Transit (RPT) received notice, also on Monday, that effective immediately the TSA will not enforce its mask-related security directives. Without these federal orders in effect, RPT will now follow the official City of Rochester policy which does not require the wearing of masks in city owned facilities, including transit vehicles.
Mason City no longer requiring masks goes into effect immediately.