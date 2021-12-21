Leading expert from U of M warns of 'viral blizzard' for all 50 states

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota's coronavirus test positivity rate has been trending downward, but a leading expert from the Twin Cities is warning a "viral blizzard" may be ahead for all 50 states.
Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, says a largely unboosted U.S. population going into the holiday season is set to create a "perfect storm," challenging health care systems from coast to coast. Unlike the regional hotspots we've seen in the past with the Delta variant, Dr. Osterholm believes Omicron will affect all areas of the country simultaneously.
"We won't have this regional hit," Osterholm said. "We in Minnesota have been in terrible, terrible shape since September. Only in the last two weeks have things started to improve. But now with Omicron coming - so take the Delta situation, put that in the rearview mirror, and look forward to what Omicron is going to do."
While experts believe the Omicron variant may cause less severe illness, Osterholm says its potential impact to the nation as a whole poses a serious risk.
"You're looking at a virus that's being transmitted many, many times more effectively than Delta. So what you have is the intersection between less severe illness, but a heck of a lot more cases. And so if you add up the absolute number, that's where the challenge is right now."
Dr. Osterholm adds we can expect between 10% and 30% of health care workers to be infected with the virus jas it surges across the nation. The World Health Organization says globally, Omicron cases are doubling every 1.5 to three days.