How, where, and why to get tested for COVID-19 in our area before the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Holiday travel is up this year. AAA is expecting more than 109 million people to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan 2. That's up more than 30% from 2020. Many of those people are lining up for COVID tests before they hit the road or air.
Mayo Clinic tells KIMT that it's seeing an increase in COVID-19 testing demand and volume as we near the holidays. The good news is that Mayo's lab currently has the capacity to keep up with this higher demand.
Dr. Brad Karon of Mayo Clinic's department of laboratory medicine and pathology assures KIMT that the process is still speedy. Patients are still getting their test results the same day or next day after testing.
Like health experts across the country, he is recommending people clear a COVID-19 test before traveling and gathering with loved ones over the holiday. However, it's not just about getting tested, but taking all possible precautions.
"You have to do all of the right things. You have to get vaccinated. You have to get your booster shot if you're eligible. Practice safe behaviors. And then 7-10 days before traveling, if you're going to travel to a family member or loved one who's at high risk for severe COVID, practice safe behavior. Limit your exposure. Avoid large, indoor events, and absolutely get tested before travel," says Dr. Karon.
Mike Melius, associate director of Olmsted County Public Health echoes the importance of vaccination and pre-holiday gathering testing. He recommends getting tested ahead of the holidays to prevent the spread of the disease and to give you more peace of mind. He stresses getting your two-dose vaccination series plus your booster if you're eligible. Especially now as Omicron is on track to become the dominant strain of COVID-19, the shots are your best bet to avoid severe illness from COVID.
Melius thinks people should be extra vigilant going into the holidays. People should watch for symptoms and not host or attend gatherings if we're not feeling well. "We all have to take a close look at ourselves and our health. Are we experiencing symptoms? We may have to postpone or miss that gathering. That might be the best gift you give a family member: not being around them and spreading COVID or Influenza," says Melius.
Currently in Rochester, you can get a COVID-19 test at Mayo Clinic on 41st St., Olmsted Medical Center FastCare North, Hy-Vee Pharmacies on Crossroads Dr. and Circle Dr., and the Walgreens on Civic Center Dr.
In Mason City, you can get tested at MercyOne North Iowa Urgent Care, the Walgreens on 4th St. SW, and Hy-Vee on S Illinois Ave. Plus, at-home tests are available for pick-up at North Iowa Community Action Organization.
In both Iowa and Minnesota, you can request for the state to send you an at-home saliva test that you mail in.
MercyOne North Iowa tells KIMT "In Cerro Gordo county and many north Iowa counties, community transmission rates remain in the high category so the demand for COVID-19 testing has maintained a steady pace."