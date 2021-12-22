Gov. Walz: no plans for additional coronavirus requirements

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz says he has no plans to implement new coronavirus restrictions as case counts climb across the country.
Governor Walz, who tested positive for coronavirus this week, believes at this stage of the pandemic, enacting measures like a mask mandate would not be as impactful as they were before vaccines became available.
"We don't think, at this point in time, that a state mask mandate would have the impact we're looking for as much as we would get out of the boosters." Walz continued, "so no, we're not making any of those changes, only because they're not as impactful as they were before the vaccine."
The governor adds we already know the most effective ways to stop the spread of the virus, and possible safety measures that could be implemented by the state are already being practiced by those who would comply with them.
"The tools that are best equipped to fight this are continuing to vaccinate, continue to be boosted, testing and isolating where you can, and then masking when you can go in. And just to be candid, the ability for us to use some of those, at this point in the pandemic, the folks who are going to follow those types of suggestions are already following them," the governor said.
Governor Walz maintains local jurisdictions like cities and school districts are still free to adjust their own coronavirus protocols when necessary.