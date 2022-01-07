Free Pfizer booster for 12 to 15-year-olds available at Hy-Vee pharmacies

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Free booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-18 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds are now available at Hy-Vee pharmacies.
The grocery chain says the booster shots are by appointment only and must be administered at least five months after the second dose of Pfizer vaccine.
In addition, Hy-Vee says the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also authorized the following:
Individuals ages 5 to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive a third dose of the Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose. At this time, Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines are NOT authorized for individuals ages 5 to 11.
Individuals who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination with Moderna or received a mixed primary series can only receive a booster dose at least 6 months after their second dose. Patients ages 12 to 17 receiving a booster dose may NOT mix-and-match vaccines. At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine authorized for minors.
Patients can schedule their child's COVID-19 vaccination by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.