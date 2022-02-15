Face mask mandate changing for Austin public schools

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Austin School Board has updated the district’s face mask mandate.
At Monday’s Board meeting it was approved that masks will only be required at a school site if county data is above the threshold of positive COVID case rates of 100 per 100,000, indicating high community spread, and school level absence rates are above the typical monthly average by 100% or more. This new standard will go into effect on February 21.
If both conditions are not met, the wearing of masks at school will only be recommended. Masks are still required on school transportation due to federal mandate.
The Austin school district will inform the public of the masking policy for each school site by Friday for the following week.