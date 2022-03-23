Disability support services are feeling the impact of staff shortages throughout Minnesota

AUSTIN, Minn. - The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on Minnesota's nonprofit programs supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
As staff wages for disability services fall farther and farther behind market rates, right now across the state employment and day support programs face long waiting lists as they face staff shortages.
Rich Pavek, executive director of Cedar Valley Services in Austin says they have lost a lot of staff due to competitive wages.
There are currently 34 individuals they haven't been able to bring back because of staffing, and even more people on waiting lists.
“Some of these individuals are some of the highest need - they get a lot of support and care - and when you're short staffed - it makes it awfully hard to bring them back in a safe manner.”
He adds the shortage has an impact on individuals' physical and mental health.
“A program for activities for people with disabilities is a healthy thing for people - and if you sit at home and can't be served - I think, physically it takes a toll on them too,” says Pavek.
Cedar Valley has 21 staff positions waiting to be filled.
A legislation is proposing adjustments to the Disability Waiver Rate system, focusing on using more current economic data for updates to reimbursement rates in an effort to hire and keep disability service workers.