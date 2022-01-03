COVID-19 trends in wastewater increasing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The fight against COVID-19 continues in The Med City. While finding at home COVID tests is challenging, something as simple as what we flush down the toilet could be a good indicator of Covid spread in communities.
Since 2020, The Med City's water reclamation plant has been testing wastewater to see where the COVID-19 trends are.
"We've continued to see the same trend we've seen before in which we're identifying the RNA particles in Covid prior to positive confirmed cases within the population," says Rochester's Deputy Public Works Director for Environmental Services Aaron Luckstein.
Locally the trend is increasing when it comes to the amount of RNA particles in Ccovid-19-found in wastewater.
RNA is a molecule that serves as the messenger for the Coronavirus. It's used used to duplicate and perform internal functions
Between October and November the average weekly wastewater RNA copies increased from five to 10 copies to between 50 and 60 copies. Recently the numbers have only gone up. In December, RNA copies jumped to more than 90.
The latest data was around 125. To keep that in perspective, it was around 40 prior to Thanksgiving," Luckstein tells KIMT News 3. "So it's around three times higher than what we saw prior to Thanksgiving.
The numbers climb three to four days before people test positive for Covid-19.
"The testing gives us a very brief snapshot into the future because we can see it because people can start shedding the RNA a few days before people have cases," explains process control engineer Corey Bjornberg. "We can see a small glimpse into the future with this testing."
With the city still fighting against the virus, testing the water will take place four times a week.
Public works doesn't have the data yet on COVID-19 RNA levels in wastewater from new year's.
According Luckstein, they will have the results on Friday.
KIMT News 3 checked in with other cities to see if they're testing their wastewater for COVID-19 trends. So far, only Albert Lea is testing their wastewater to detect COVID-19. Mason City and Austin are not conducting tests.