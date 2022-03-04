COVID-19 transmission rates vary greatly around the area: Here's the latest Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here's the latest breakdown by county. COVID transmission rates Infogram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KIMT News 3 Coronavirus US expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead Updated Dec 9, 2021 Cerro Gordo County Two prominent counties looking to fill its public health leadership position Updated Dec 23, 2021 Coronavirus Schools becoming new center of COVID vaccine distribution Updated Dec 2, 2021 Coronavirus More than 4,000 Minnesotans vaccinated through mobile vaccine clinics Updated Jan 31, 2022 Archive RPS leaders are reassuring parents after a positive COVID-19 case was reported Updated Dec 2, 2021 Coronavirus MDH calls continuing spike in COVID cases and deaths 'alarming' Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you