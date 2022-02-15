COVID-19 surpasses cancer as the second-leading cause of death in January in the U.S.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - COVID-19 was the second leading cause of death in January in the U.S., overtaking cancer, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Still – cases are falling.
The seven-day average amount of cases in the U.S. is now just over 175,000, down more than 78% since the omicron peak in January.
The Kaiser Family Foundation also says that in December, COVID-19 was the number 1 cause of death for people aged 45-54.
One Mayo Clinic employee says this does not surprise him working in healthcare and he hopes medical professionals can turn that around.
“As long as we follow the CDC guidelines, I think we will keep everyone safe as much as possible and have less workload for workers here,” he says.
The report says in January, COVID-19 took the lives of about 1,905 people per day.
Another Med City resident tells KIMT they think healthcare workers can turn this around.
“Mayo Clinic is trying their best to research and study treatments and stuff for people on this,” says John Hill.
Heart disease remains to be the number one leading cause of death in the U.S.