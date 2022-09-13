COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters now available to Olmsted Co. residents

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County residents can now get their COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters.
"The bivalent boosters include components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant. People who recently had a COVID-19 infection may delay vaccination, including the bivalent booster, by three months from symptom onset or positive test," the county said in a statement.
“We are pleased to offer this additional layer of protection for our residents. We encourage everyone who has received the primary or booster vaccination to receive the updated booster,” Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) Director Denise Daniels said.