County seeking a final push for Covid booster

We spoke with a representative of Olmsted Public Health who says despite this move from the administration, covid will still be around so it is important to get the booster shot.
Public Health nurse, Jodi Johannessen says, “We still know that immunizations work. Viruses are still gonna be around, as we're getting out more as the weather hopefully will start to get warmer here. It just helps to protect our community by people doing their part and getting immunized."
The Biden administration recently made a statement saying they aim to end the COVID-19 Public Emergency by May this year.
Johannessen responds saying that although things may look safer on paper–in terms of ending the Public Emergency, it is still important to obtain the booster for your safety and others’.