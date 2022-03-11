City and county staff feel 'cautious relief' as mask policy is lifted

ROCHESTER, Minn. -If you're stopping by the Olmsted County Government Center or Rochester city facilities you'll no longer be required to bring your mask.
Both the city and county have dropped the masking policy that's been in place since August of 2021.
City attorney Michael Spindler-Krage recalled, "It happened in the first week or two of August which you may recall was the beginning of the Delta wave."
Now new CDC recommendations have updated the COVID-19 community level for Olmsted County to "medium."
Spindler-Krage explained, "Now as we're coming on the backside of the Omicron wave, with the new formula, we could see we were getting closer to a point where the CDC would no longer recommend masking in an indoor setting and for us that was our trigger for safety in our facilities."
He went on to say the change in policy is creating a feeling of "cautious relief" among staff and visitors.
"I think there's a real hope by all of us in the city and county, as well as for the public that we serve, that we hopefully have some relief for awhile," he added.
The city does still welcome the use of masks in local government buildings for whoever still feels more comfortable wearing them.
Masks will still be required on Rochester Public Transit buses.