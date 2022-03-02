Biden announces 'Test-to-Treat' COVID-19 program, with support from Minnesota health officials

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During his State of the Union speech, President Biden announced new efforts aimed at bringing us back to normal after two years of the pandemic.
The "test-to-treat" program will provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to those who test positive for COVID.
President Biden also highlighted the progress made on the pandemic since last year.
There's been a dramatic reduction in cases, vaccines and tests are readily available, and new therapeutics will soon be easier to find.
KIMT News 3 reached out to the Minnesota Department of Health for comment on the plan, in which they responded with this statement.
“The federal government has played an indispensable role in the response to COVID-19, along with state and local public health and so many other sectors across the state. We know that partnership will continue into the future, and we know how important it is that Minnesotans have access to the COVID-19 prevention and treatment tools they need when they need them. With that in mind, we welcome efforts by our federal partners to make COVID-19 testing and treatments easier and more accessible to all Minnesotans. We will work with our health care and pharmacy partners to support this effort as more details about this program come into focus.”
By the end of the month, the administration says, one million pills will be available, and by April there should be twice as many.