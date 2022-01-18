 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Are people complying with the Med City mask mandate?
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Masks are required once again across the Med City, but are people willing to follow Rochester's new face covering rule?

With nearly one-in-three COVID tests taken in Olmsted County coming back positive as of last week, local leaders have issued a city-wide mask mandate effective until February 7th. During that time, violating the mask mandate will not be considered a criminal offense.
 
KIMT stopped by stores and shops around Rochester to see whether folks were choosing to comply with the face covering requirement on Monday. With the exception of a few stragglers, the vast majority of shoppers seen at The Galleria Mall and other spots like supermarkets were indeed masked up. 
 
Our team spoke with a number of people around the Med City, many who tells us having to wear a mask indoors doesn't bother them too much. 
 
"I don't mind wearing a mask," one Rochester mother said. "My baby is unvaccinated, so for me, I wear one anyway, so it doesn't really impact me that much." 
 
Of course, there's a spread of opinions around town when it comes to the mask mandate. A recent poll on KIMT.com found respondents were split down the middle when asked whether they feel mask mandates should be put in place due to rising COVID numbers.

