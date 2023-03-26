Coon Rapids girl is Miss Minnesota’s Teen 2023

CHASKA, Minn. – A junior from Coon Rapids High School has been crowned Miss Minnesota’s Teen 2023.
Natalie Berg, 16, won the annual competition that was held Saturday at Southwest Christian High School in Chaska. 14 girls from across the state competed and the finalists included:
1st runner up - Miss Rochester‘s Teen – Anna Brennan
2nd runner up - Miss Orono‘s Teen – Meredith Habstitt
3rd runner up - Miss Coon Rapids‘ Teen – Kenley Barberot
4th runner up - Miss Chain of Lakes‘ Teen – Sophia Motl
Berg will receive a prize package valued at over $34,000 in addition to $3,500 in educational scholarships, and will represent Minnesota at the Miss America’s Teen 2024 competition.
“My legacy within the Miss America Organization centers around my social impact initiative,” says Berg. “I want people to know the importance of children's literacy so we can set today's children up for success. My mission is to get as many books into the hands of children as I can. Preparing great women for the world starts there.”